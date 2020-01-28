EOS 1-Day Volume Tops $3.77 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00043624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, ABCC and Poloniex. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $3.77 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,359,346 coins and its circulating supply is 950,659,334 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, Exmo, Bitfinex, Hotbit, EXX, OEX, RightBTC, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, QBTC, Coindeal, WazirX, GOPAX, Tidex, Bibox, BigONE, Vebitcoin, IDCM, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, LBank, BCEX, COSS, ChaoEX, Tidebit, BitFlip, Cobinhood, C2CX, DOBI trade, IDAX, Kucoin, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinEx, Liqui, Huobi, Zebpay, Exrates, CPDAX, Kuna, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Kraken, Poloniex, OKEx, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Ovis, Rfinex, Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, Mercatox, BitMart, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, Coinone, Bithumb and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

