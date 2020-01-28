Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $72.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 31.6% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $326.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

