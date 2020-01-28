EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 704,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

