Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 2,091,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,266. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

