Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Finjan Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finjan in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finjan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of FNJN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNJN. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

