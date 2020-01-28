Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (ALGN, APO, ARES, ASH, BMW, BRK/B, CG, CI, CON, DAI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 28th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $242.00 to $257.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $222.00 to $244.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €119.00 ($138.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Euronext (EPA:ENX) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $200.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.40 ($2.79) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $26.50 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $42.50 to $44.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €167.00 ($194.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $73.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.90 ($17.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

