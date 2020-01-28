Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 28th (AACAY, ABCB, AGYS, ANTM, APY, ASND, ASOMY, AVGO, AX, AZRE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 28th:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 760 ($10.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 550 ($7.23).

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a buy rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.