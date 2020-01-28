Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

EQR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,347. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,934,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,863,000 after buying an additional 410,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

