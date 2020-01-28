Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. Equity Residential also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.59-3.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 1,473,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,604. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

