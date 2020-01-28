Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

