Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 1,473,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

