Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EQR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 1,473,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

