Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.88 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.16.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.