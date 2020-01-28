ERC20 Price Hits $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kuna. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $43,130.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, Kuna and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

