Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Rating Increased to Buy at CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERRPF. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

