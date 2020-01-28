ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESE opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

