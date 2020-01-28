Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Reaches $418,043.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Essentia has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $418,043.00 and approximately $41,119.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

