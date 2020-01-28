Ether-1 Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $283,305.00 and approximately $15,910.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00319774 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,074,594 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

