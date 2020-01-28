Ethersocial Price Tops $0.0022 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ethersocial has a market cap of $89,341.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethersocial coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethersocial has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 77,413,764 coins and its circulating supply is 39,753,791 coins. Ethersocial’s official message board is blog.ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network.

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethersocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

