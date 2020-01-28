E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 2,404,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,488. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

