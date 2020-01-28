EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $208,099.00 and $11.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005586 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002829 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,587,053 coins and its circulating supply is 31,622,346 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

