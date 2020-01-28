EURBASE Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $16,817.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00011820 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00319423 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007860 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

