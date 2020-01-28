EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of EDRY remained flat at $$6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.92.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

