Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) target price (down from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of ERM stock opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.84) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,347.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

