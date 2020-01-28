Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.80 ($85.81).

Shares of EPA:ENX traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €79.20 ($92.09). 66,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($71.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.61.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

