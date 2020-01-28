Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 115.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 124.8% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $161,941.00 and approximately $191,877.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.05661813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.