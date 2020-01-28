Eversource Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,991 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,519% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 150,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $92.14.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

