Everus Reaches One Day Volume of $2,639.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Everus has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $2,639.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,877,117 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

