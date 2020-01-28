Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EVOL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.