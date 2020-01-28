Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $499,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

