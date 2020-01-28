EVOS (EVOS) Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $11,895.00 and $329.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

EVOS's total supply is 10,606,778 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

