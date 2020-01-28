EVOS Market Capitalization Tops $11,581.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a market capitalization of $11,581.00 and approximately $1,346.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000653 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.