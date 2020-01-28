Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 15,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 2,325,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,854 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

