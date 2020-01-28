Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Exelon has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. 1,494,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

