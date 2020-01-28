Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,374. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

