Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the online travel company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

