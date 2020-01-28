Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

