F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $160.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

