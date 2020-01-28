F5 Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,371 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

