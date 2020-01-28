F5 Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,562 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,352% compared to the typical volume of 383 call options.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 644,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.89. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.