Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.97.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $214.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.