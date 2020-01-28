Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Facebook’s ranking:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $619.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.30.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

