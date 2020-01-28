Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.30.

Shares of FB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. Facebook has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.20. The company has a market cap of $612.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

