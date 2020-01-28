Faceter Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Faceter has a market cap of $435,562.00 and $1,795.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $20.33 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.05744244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032797 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

