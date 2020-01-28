Factom Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Factom has a total market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00021336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,845,486 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BCEX, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

