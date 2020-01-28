FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $279.28. The company had a trading volume of 265,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $210.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average of $266.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.