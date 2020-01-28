Fantasy Sports 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 85.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $4,812.00 and $14.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

