Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 132,275 Shares

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 132,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,205.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 493,777 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,026,649.86.

BRPM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 1,114,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,661. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Far Point Acquisition Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

