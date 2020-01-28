Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last ninety days. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.