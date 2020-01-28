Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Buys 740 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 3,696,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

